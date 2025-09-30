Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly sunny and clear skies after a slightly cooler start this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We started the morning in the upper 60s for some of our neighborhoods, offering a bit of a slightly cooler start.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s for Corpus Christi this afternoon. Throughout the week, highs remain in the mid to low 90s before cooling off to the low 90s, upper 80s toward the weekend when rain chances return.

Throughout the week, mornings will return to the low 70s with highs in the low to mid 90s. The warmest days are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, clear skies

Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny with light winds

Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Tuesday!

