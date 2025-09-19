Mostly sunny afternoon, rain chances return by the end of the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We still have some sunny days in the forecast before rain returns.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny end to the week

Rain chances return this weekend

Better rain opportunity starts Sunday through next week

Friday will be a sunny day for us with slightly windy conditions. Overall a warm, sunshine-filled day. Rain chances come back this weekend with better chances on Sunday. As we head into next week, rain chances will increase towards Tuesday and Wednesday.

For now, the umbrella can be put on hold until we get some more moisture in the area. Temperatures will be near-normal and seasonal throughout the remainder of the work week and weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great weekend!