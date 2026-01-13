Mostly cloudy with a few showers today, but plenty of sunshine is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy and a few showers around today (mainly AM showers)

Sunshine returns tomorrow and closes out the week with us

Cold fronts on the way hold us near average for most of this week temperature wise

Today we're still seeing the "frontal overrunning" pattern across the Coastal Bend with plenty of cloud cover overhead and even a few showers pushing into the region. By tomorrow the pattern changes with just about wall to wall sunshine and temperatures on the warm up into the mid 70s. As we finish out the second full week of 2026 we'll stay closer to average in the upper 60s thanks to a couple of cold fronts working in by tomorrow night and Friday night. Rain wise our next chance currently is next Monday into Tuesday as more moisture and energy looks to work back into the area. Make sure to check back for changes throughout the week about that rainfall event as it gets closer though!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 65F

Winds: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 46F

Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny Skies

Temperature: 76F

Winds: W 5-15 mph (North in the afternoon post cold front passage)

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!