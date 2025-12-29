Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Cool for Monday in the wake of the cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dropping temperatures today through the 50s into the 40s tonight

Windy conditions through the afternoon of 20-30mph sustained winds at times

Cloud cover sticks around all day, but we should remain dry the rest of the day

This morning early we saw the cold front finally make its way to and through the Coastal Bend! Around 1am we still had 70s, but we 3am we were in the 50s across the majority of the area. Winds have gotten into the 30 and 40mph range and could stay that high through the morning commute hours. As we go into the afternoon they should let up some as the cloud cover holds on without any rain in sight. Tomorrow we'll hold the cooler temperatures before a warm up starts and pushes us back into the 80s by the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy and Windy

Temperature: 58F

Winds: N-NE 20-30mph, G 40+ mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy



Temperature: 45F

Winds: N-NE 20-25 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

Temperature: 59F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Monday Coastal Bend!