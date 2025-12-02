Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures slightly warming Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! A pretty cold morning in our neighborhoods today with highs in the 50s across our area.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Headed into Wednesday, temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 60s along with the return of rain chances. Rain will stick around in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday.
The next cold front pushes through Thursday morning, dropping high temperatures to the low 60s. By the weekend, temperatures return to the 70s with mostly sunny skies.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with possible showers
Temperature: High 68ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Have a great Tuesday!