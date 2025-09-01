Mostly cloudy this afternoon with overnight showers and storms expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have a couple of rainy days in the forecast to start our week, and new month!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Monday and Tuesday rainfall is expected

Dry and hot for Wednesday through Friday

Showers are expected to return this weekend

The beginning of our week is partly sunny with some showers and thunderstorms that are being promoted by a frontal boundary. There is also a lot of abundant moisture over the Gulf allowing us to see more rainfall activity closer to our coastal neighborhoods.

By Wednesday, we dry out and have the chance to warm up into the upper 90s through Friday. These days will not only be dry, but hot and humid. Showers and storms are then expected to return by Saturday night into the following week. We'll continue to track our latest rain chances.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with overnight showers & storms

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with showers and storms before afternoon

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!