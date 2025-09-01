Mostly cloudy this afternoon with overnight showers and storms expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have a couple of rainy days in the forecast to start our week, and new month!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Monday and Tuesday rainfall is expected
- Dry and hot for Wednesday through Friday
- Showers are expected to return this weekend
The beginning of our week is partly sunny with some showers and thunderstorms that are being promoted by a frontal boundary. There is also a lot of abundant moisture over the Gulf allowing us to see more rainfall activity closer to our coastal neighborhoods.
By Wednesday, we dry out and have the chance to warm up into the upper 90s through Friday. These days will not only be dry, but hot and humid. Showers and storms are then expected to return by Saturday night into the following week. We'll continue to track our latest rain chances.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with overnight showers & storms
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with showers and storms before afternoon
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great Monday!