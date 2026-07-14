Mostly Cloudy skies overhead today, with an increase in rain chances tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy for most of the day with highs in the low to mid 90s

Stray showers possible, but more unlikely today

Saharan Dust returns to the area, making for nice sunsets but also could cause air quality issues for some

Cloudy, but Toasty for Tuesday

For today we're still dealing with dew points into the upper 70s making for a muggy Tuesday morning. This abundant moisture is promoting a few light showers out there already as we're waking up for the Tuesday morning commute, but the heavier rainfall is off to the north closer to San Antonio. This heavier band of showers is working south, but losing steam as it heads for the Coastal Bend. However we could still see the edges of this system affect northern and western neighborhoods towards Duval, Live Oak, and Bee counties.

Chances of Rain Showers

Pretty much every day this week carries the chance still for stray to isolated shower activity because of our paradoxical ingredients in the atmosphere. While dew points are in the upper 70s meaning moisture is abundant, we're also seeing Saharan Dust pushing back into the area above the surface. While moisture promotes rain, dust (a.k.a. drier air) inhibits those chances for rain showers. Currently we're expecting the highest concentrations of dust yesterday and today, but through the week ahead we'll be dealing pulses of it pushing through the area. Nonetheless it doesn't look like it will dry us out entirely with the ~10-20% chances of stray showers daily. Wednesday morning could be the time frame we see the most activity on the radar, but this is mainly focused on northern neighborhoods closer to Three Rivers, Beeville, and Refugio. If you do find any of the rain showers, consider yourself lucky since most of the area will get less than is desired!

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!