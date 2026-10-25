Mostly cloudy skies loom overhead on Sunday; more scattered showers return by Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday

High temps in the mid 80s/lows near 70 degrees

Scattered showers return Tuesday

For the remainder of the weekend, cloudiness will increase, reducing our temperatures by just a few degrees on Sunday. We will still run a few degrees above normal with daytime highs in the mid 80s across the Coastal Bend. We're not expecting much rain on Sunday, if anything a stray sprinkle or two, but you can expect mostly gray skies overhead. Breezy conditions persist as winds shift towards the east with gusts over 20mph.

Changes to come

In our big weather pattern, high pressure remains parked overhead, but that area of sinking motion or subsidence will back off and shift towards the east, allowing for more opportunities for cloud growth and storm development by Tuesday. How long these storms could last, and how much rain we could see past Tuesday remains up in the air. This forecast is largely influenced by competing areas of higher and lower pressure, and the winner of this battle will determine how much rain we could see this upcoming week. I've got better rain chances in the forecast through Friday of this upcoming week, with Tuesday and Thursday looking like our wettest days, but that is subject to change. Exact timing of showers and storms will become a bit clearer over the next few days, so keep checking back in on the forecast. On our rainier days, temps will struggle to make it into the mid 80s.

Preliminary Halloween Forecast

Good news for that trick or treating forecast! Models are suggesting that we will dry off and warm up by next Saturday, just in time for Halloween. Right now, we're looking at high temps in the upper 80s, which is quite a bit warmer than usual for the 31st of October. On average we'd expect a high temperature around 81 degrees, and a low of 61 for Halloween.

Have a fantastic weekend!