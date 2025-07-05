Mostly cloudy and windy conditions to wrap up the evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Another warm and windy day throughout our neighborhoods to start the weekend. Mostly cloudy conditions will linger tonight along with gusty winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm temperatures are expected through the weekend with a gradual heat up into next week. Overall dry conditions are expected the next couple of days with small rain chances possible Monday and Tuesday. We will have another wave of Saharan Dust Wednesday through the end of the week, promoting hazy conditions for the second half of the week.

If you are planning a trip to the beach, conditions look pretty favorable with water temperatures in the low to mid 80s, low rip current risk, and a surf height of about two feet.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 78°F

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, drier conditions

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 77°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!