Morning fog and cloudy skies are expected on Thursday, but where's the rain?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog expected overnight

Isolated showers return (mainly inland)

Cooler temps expected for Thanksgiving!

Where's the rain?

More patchy dense fog is expected Thursday morning, but a breeze and even a few showers could help to improve visibility. 'Air-you-can-wear' is on the menu with lows in the 70s and lots of humidity. Despite a pretty cloudy day ahead, highs will still reach the mid 80s. Rain looks to be less likely for the late afternoon. The wettest days look to be Saturday and Sunday. Accumulations will be less than an inch for most neighborhoods over the next couple of days. Thankfully, our watershed will see a good drink of rain!

Cooler weather ahead

If you're hoping for 'fall feels' on Turkey Day, you might like the latest forecast. Another cold front is expected to reach the Coastal Bend early Tuesday. It will drop temps, down closer to where we normally expect them for this time of year (mornings in the 50s, afternoons in the 70s). This cold front seems to have help from 'upstairs' in the atmosphere, so hopefully the forecast will stay on track through next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Humid, breezy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Thursday: A few AM showers, mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday night: Isolated showers

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a wonderful evening!