CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog expected overnight

Isolated showers return by afternoon

Chilly temps for Thanksgiving!

Update on the exp

More showers on Friday, but activity will be isolated to a few neighborhoods

ected rain

Surprise, surprise! Patchy dense fog will return overnight. Warm, humid, and breezy conditions should be expected from morning to afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will bring isolated showers to some neighborhoods, but not everyone will see the rain on Friday. The wettest time all weekend looks to be Saturday night into Sunday. Accumulations will be less than an inch for most neighborhoods over the next couple of days. Thankfully, our watershed will see a good drink of rain!

Cooler weather ahead

Highs will still reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon, which is near-record. 'Feels like' temps will crest in the low to mid 90s. While our weak cold front fizzles out on our doorstep this weekend, another cold front is expected to reach the Coastal Bend on Tuesday. It will drop temps, down closer to where we normally expect them for this time of year (mornings in the 50s, afternoons in the 70s). This cold front seems to arrive before Thanksgiving, with an extra reinforcing push of cooler air on Thanksgiving. This will stretch our rain chances right up to Turkey Day, with chilly temps on Thanksgiving!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Friday: Isolated PM showers, mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday night: Isolated showers

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a terrific evening!