More showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! A bit of a wetter pattern this Tuesday, expected to last through the beginning half of Wednesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Most of our more southern and western neighbors have been getting the most rainfall this Tuesday, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the Coastal Bend this afternoon, tonight, and overnight into Wednesday.
Most of the rainfall is remnants of Tropical Storm Barry, overall tropical moisture, and weaker instability in the upper portions of our atmosphere. Until tomorrow, keep the umbrella handy for periodic downpours. After Wednesday, we dry out ahead of the Fourth of July with sunnier conditions and warmer days. We will have another wave of Saharan Dust by the weekend as well, leading to hazy conditions.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Early showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with haze
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday!