More humidity, more clouds

Near-average temps and light winds start the week
Merida Lopez Sepulveda_ alto cumulus clouds
Posted at 6:41 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 07:41:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's Monday again and we're starting the day off with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. As we go through the next couple of hours, temperatures will warm up to the middle to upper 80s. The sun will peak out by late morning and the afternoon will once again feel pleasant and warm. Expect light winds today from the east northeast, below 10 mph for all but the coast.

This week, humidity is on the rise. With more moisture in our atmosphere, our temperature range from morning low to afternoon high won't be as wide. Temperatures will start in the 60s areawide and top out near 90ºF each day. Isolated showers come back into the forecast by the end of the week with a few showers on Friday and Saturday.

Have a great week and Happy October!

