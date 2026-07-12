Monday's forecast consists of sun, Saharan Dust & a few isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

PM isolated to scattered showers expected over next few days

Rain chances diminish by the end of next week

'Feels like' temps in the mid to upper 100s

Rain Chances This Week

Heading into the work week, most of the scattered to widespread shower and storm activity for Monday will be located up towards the Victoria Crossroads and Northern Coastal Plains, but isolated storms are still anticipated to fire up inland along the seabreeze during the PM hours. With plenty of moisture available from the Gulf, there will be enough energy available for the environment to tap into to get some brief heavy downpours for some of our Coastal Bend neighborhoods. Not everyone will get to experience a sprinkle of rain showers or even a downpour since these storms are few and short lived. Daytime highs will remain around average for this time of year in the lower 90s, but it will certainly still be very hot outside. The heat and humidity will make it actually feel like the middle 100s as you step outside during the afternoons. Remember that if you are hot outside, it will feel even hotter to your pets if you are taking them for a walk, so remember to spend time in air conditioned areas and drink plenty of water.

KRIS 6 Weather

Big Weather Picture

While much of the Central U.S. remains under a heat dome, a cold front is inching its way southward towards the I-10 corridor and will stall out. This will increase rain chances across Central Texas, but if this front stalls out further south, our Northern communities could get some extra rain on Tuesday. AM showers are possible up towards the Victoria Crossroads area, but the best opportunity for rain will be in the afternoon. Current model outputs suggest this will stay mostly to the North of our viewing area, but we will continue to keep you updated on the rain chances for Tuesday. You can expect more afternoon shower activity on Wednesday and Thursday, but we will begin to dry out looking towards Friday.

KRIS 6 Weather

Saharan Dust

Saharan Dust has almost reached the Coastal Bend and will be making its return Monday morning! If you are a sunrise/sunset fanatic, you just won't want to miss them over the next few days as we will have a little bit of added haze to our skies during the day. However, the dust may also give us more lightning with our seabreeze popcorn showers, so make sure to pay attention to the radar throughout the day.

KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great Sunday Coastal Bend!