Monday's Forecast: Better rain chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are starting the week with some mostly sunny skies this Monday, followed by daily isolated shower activity.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain activity continues throughout this week with chances increasing by midweek. Each day, we will have sunny and partly cloudy skies with passing showers throughout the afternoon.

Some of our increased rain chances by midweek are being promoted by some available lower pressure that could develop by Mexico.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with isolated showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday!