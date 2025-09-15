Monday's Forecast: Better rain chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are starting the week with some mostly sunny skies this Monday, followed by daily isolated shower activity.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Rain activity continues throughout this week with chances increasing by midweek. Each day, we will have sunny and partly cloudy skies with passing showers throughout the afternoon.
Some of our increased rain chances by midweek are being promoted by some available lower pressure that could develop by Mexico.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with isolated showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 5-15 mph
Have a great Monday!