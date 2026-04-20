Monday will be the wettest day of the week across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered showers on Monday

Heavy downpours at times

Temps return to the 80s midweek

Rainfall

Hooray for rain! The Coastal Bend saw a decent drink of rain this weekend, but more is on the way! Monday looks to be the wettest day of the week with periods of heavy downpours at times. Shower activity will dial back on Tuesday and wrap up on Wednesday. Still, with a few days of rain in the forecast, rainfall accumulations through midweek will range between 1-2" across the Coastal Bend and the Nueces River watershed.

Temperatures

Monday will be warmer as winds shift from the east. Expect afternoon high temps to top out in the low 70s, increasing to the upper 70s on Tuesday and eventually the 80s by Wednesday.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Monday's forecast will be the wettest of the upcoming week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday Night: Overcast with isolated showers

Temperature: Low 62°F

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers

Temperature: High 72°F

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Have a great rest of your weekend!