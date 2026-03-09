MONDAY: Mostly cloudy start to Spring Break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Breezy tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday

Showers likely Wednesday morning

While Spring Break tends to throw a weather 'curveball' at the forecast here in the Coastal Bend, you can still make outdoor plans. The best days for outdoor plans Wednesday afternoon and beyond. Today and tomorrow will be a sun/cloud mix with humid conditions. High will top out in the middle 80s with patchy fog during the morning hours.

On Wednesday, another week cold front approaches the Coastal Bend. As a result, our next best chance for showers and storms is on Wednesday morning. The front will bring downslope winds that heat our temps up to the 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Starting Thursday, temperatures will be near average under sunny skies.

Check the latest beach conditions at kristv.com/beachconditions

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday: Decreasing clouds, humid

Temperature: Low 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Monday night: Cloudy, patchy fog/mist

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 20-30 mph

Have a great week!