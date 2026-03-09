MONDAY: Mostly cloudy start to Spring Break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday
- Showers likely Wednesday morning
While Spring Break tends to throw a weather 'curveball' at the forecast here in the Coastal Bend, you can still make outdoor plans. The best days for outdoor plans Wednesday afternoon and beyond. Today and tomorrow will be a sun/cloud mix with humid conditions. High will top out in the middle 80s with patchy fog during the morning hours.
On Wednesday, another week cold front approaches the Coastal Bend. As a result, our next best chance for showers and storms is on Wednesday morning. The front will bring downslope winds that heat our temps up to the 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Starting Thursday, temperatures will be near average under sunny skies.
Check the latest beach conditions at kristv.com/beachconditions
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday: Decreasing clouds, humid
Temperature: Low 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Monday night: Cloudy, patchy fog/mist
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 20-30 mph
Have a great week!