Monday Forecast: Cloudy and Cool with Isolated AM Showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated showers should be ending into the afternoon

Daytime highs in the low to mid 50s today feeling like the upper 40s

More rain chances and our next cold front work in for Thursday and Friday

As we roll into December this Monday morning we're seeing cool temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s to start our day. Some isolated showers are also around that should dry up this afternoon with the cloud cover sticking around and helping to keep us cool. Wednesday puts us back into the 70s for a day before our next cold front arrives and cools us right back down into the 50s for Friday. A similar roller coaster effect looks like it'll take place from Sunday and into early next week with the following system we're watching for.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 54F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

Temperature: 42F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

Temperature: 59F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday and start to December Coastal Bend!