Monday Forecast: Cloudy and Cool with Isolated AM Showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated showers should be ending into the afternoon
- Daytime highs in the low to mid 50s today feeling like the upper 40s
- More rain chances and our next cold front work in for Thursday and Friday
As we roll into December this Monday morning we're seeing cool temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s to start our day. Some isolated showers are also around that should dry up this afternoon with the cloud cover sticking around and helping to keep us cool. Wednesday puts us back into the 70s for a day before our next cold front arrives and cools us right back down into the 50s for Friday. A similar roller coaster effect looks like it'll take place from Sunday and into early next week with the following system we're watching for.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy and Cool
Temperature: 54F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Chilly
Temperature: 42F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
Temperature: 59F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Have a great Monday and start to December Coastal Bend!