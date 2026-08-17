Monday forecast brings plenty of sunshine and a gusty breeze this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s

Breezy afternoon with gusts from the SE around 25mph

Rain chances remain low, at best a sea breeze shower or two

Monday Forecast and the New Week

Today we'll see high pressure remain in control of the forecast as temperatures climb right back into the upper 90s for daytime highs under plenty of sunshine. We'll also notice a decent breeze setting up into the afternoon with gusts pushing 25mph from the southeast at times. Going into the next few days, the forecast looks to be on a rinse and repeat pattern with sunshine, plenty of heat, and the best hope for rain coming in the form of a quick sea breeze shower or two.

Rain Chances Going Forward

Into the week ahead rain chances don't look to increase by much unfortunately. With high pressure overhead we'll see it largely remain dominating the forecast which will suppress the opportunity for as many sea breeze showers or wide spread rain events. For now I wouldn't count on much in terms of rain this week. Keep in mind though that on average September is our wettest month of the year. Hopefully 2026 also brings some good numbers to the board and start to get the drought back on the run!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!