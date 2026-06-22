Monday brings sunshine and heat to the Coastal Bend for the first week of Summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s

Feels like temperatures in the triple digits

Rain chances remaining low this week

Monday Heat to Start the Week

Going into today we're still seeing the upper level ridge of high pressure overhead suppressing rain chances and keeping the sunshine plentiful in the sky. This will help daytime highs push the upper 80s and lower 90s once again across the area with feels like temps back into the triple digits. We will see a good breeze to provide some relief from the southeast around 15—20mph, but it's still going to be a toasty start to the first full week of Summer.

Minimal Rain Chances this Week

With the ridge of high pressure still dominating the forecast rain chances are sitting at ~10% or less daily for the work week ahead. While we could see a quick pop up shower along the sea breeze thanks to the high dew points in the upper 70s, most of us are going to be staying dry as we head through the work week without any foreseeable increases for now on the seven day forecast!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!