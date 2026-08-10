Monday brings plenty of sunshine and heat, with a chance of isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy and hot this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s

Heat index values into the triple digits this afternoon

Sea breeze showers for a few, but not all of us today

Lake Corpus Christi up to 90.6%

Monday and The Week Ahead

Going into today we'll start off with more of the morning cloud cover before it gives way to afternoon sunshine and temperatures on the climb. We're expecting daytime highs to round out in the mid and upper 90s as you push inland with the upper 80s right on the coast towards Port Aransas. We'll all "feel like" the triple digits though when you account for the humidity! Going into the next few days we'll be pretty similar, with more sunshine coming out compared to today and a stronger breeze in the afternoons pushing ~25mph from the southeast.

Lake Levels and Watching the Tropics

So far we've seen a rapid rise in Lake Corpus Christi with it now up to 90.6% as of Monday morning. This brings the combined storage percentage to 43.0% which we haven't seen since June of 2023! Although the inflow has slowed down a lot now, it's always good news to see those numbers on the rise. We're also watching the tropics out there as the NHC has outlined three areas of interest to keep an eye on. So far two of them are sitting at a 10% of less chance of development, with one that has a 60% chance over the coming week. For now it's well out into the Atlantic closer to Africa posing no imminent danger to the Coastal Bend, and we'll keep you updated as the forecast develops! This would be Cristobal if we do see our next named storm.

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!