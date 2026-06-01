Monday brings partly cloudy skies and high humidity, with rain chances rising

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly cloudy and humid today in the upper 80s and lower 90s

Stray shower or two possible this afternoon

Rain chances increase for the rest of the work week

Monday Forecast

Today we're looking at partly cloudy skies with warming temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. The upper level ridge of high pressure has started to weaken allowing for a few small pop up showers potentially this afternoon, but most of us should stay dry. Wind wise we won't be too bad either pushing 10-15mph from the east-southeast and gusts upwards of 20mph at times this afternoon.

Rising Rain Chances

With the ridge of high pressure continuing to weaken over the next few days we'll see more upper level energy sneaking its way in and creating some showers and thunderstorms. It's not looking like a widespread rain event for all of us each day, but rather very hit or miss systems that will leave some neighborhoods high and dry with other picking up a decent drink of rainfall. Current estimates still expect a rough ~0.25-0.5" of rain over the week ahead, so it shouldn't be coming down as hard as what we saw last week on Wednesday.

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week!