Monday brings more muggy weather and hardly any relief from the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Sunday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s

'Feels like' temps near 110ºF

High pressure sits overhead, limiting any rain chances

Tropics remain quiet over the next week

Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Headed into the work week, we're keeping the August heat in the forecast with hardly any meaningful rain chances. Moderate to major heat risk returns for the Coastal Bend, and heat advisories could be on standby if 'feels-like temps' reach or exceed 110+ for at least two hours. Air temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s across our area. Meteorologist Chris Malave has your full forecast with what you can expect in your neighborhood tonight on KRIS 6 News! #texas #weather #heat #corpuschristi #tv #news

Muggy Monday on deck

As we head into a new work week, the Coastal Bend will be experiencing an uptick in the heat risk going from a minor to moderate heat risk today, towards moderate to major heat risk on Monday. You may also feel a little bit more humid air during the day tomorrow as more moisture enters our atmosphere from the gulf replacing the slightly drier air in place. Air temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s across our area. Heat advisories could be on standby if 'feels-like temps' reach or exceed 110+ for at least two hours.

Lack of rain

Other than a few 'sprinkes' or 'chispas', along the sea-breeze, we're not expecting to see any shower activity for most of our neighborhoods for a majority of the week. If a quick pop up storm does appear, it would be along the sea breeze and likely during the afternoon hours.

Bus stop forecast

Lately, our mornings have been trending on the warmer side of things, with AM low temps in the low 80s or upper 70s area-wide. Picking up the kids from school, you can expect a few clouds, but not much of a break from the heat. Please practice heat safety this week and always look before you lock!

Atlantic basin stays quiet this week

During the remainder of August, we will continue to see more tropical waves emerge off the coast of Africa. August is climatologically the most active month of hurricane season, and during it we typically see more activity in the main development region. It is common to see NHC diagnose more areas of interest this time of year even heading into the month of September, and the peak of Hurricane season of September 10th. For now, there is nothing tropical troubles here to monitor!



