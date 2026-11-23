CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s today

More cloud cover, with isolated drizzle and showers for Tuesday

Second cold front dries us out and cools us off through Thanksgiving

Temperatures rebound by this weekend to the 70s

Cooler temperatures for the Thanksgiving Holiday

To start the work week we're looking at daytime highs falling below average in the wake of our cold front to the mid and upper 60s. Another surge of cold air is expected by Tuesday, which keeps highs in the 60s through Thanksgiving while dropping lows from the 50s to start the week to the 40s by the middle of the week. Finally by this weekend we'll expect high pressure to keep us with a good amount of sunshine and winds bringing moisture back to the atmosphere which will help rebound temperatures into the 70s for daytime highs.

Rain Chances on Tuesday

For now the only real rain chance we're tracking is on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. For now it's looking like we could see isolated to scattered showers throughout the morning with a few lingering showers into the afternoon. The cold front is expected to clear out the rain chances and cloud cover for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Leaving us with dry weather behind it heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!