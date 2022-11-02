Watch Now
Mild midweek temperatures

Much drier weather in store for Wednesday and Thursday
Tom Harris
Posted at 6:10 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 07:42:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Happy Hump Day! If you couldn't guess by the quiet start this morning, it's going to be a much drier day for us. Clouds stick around for most of the morning, but begin to gradually clear this afternoon. Our afternoon high temperatures should top out close to 80ºF with a light breeze around 10-15 MPH from the east.

Nice conditions carry over into Thursday and most of Friday, though rain chances increase into Friday evening. Expect showers and storms to pick up Friday afternoon, increasing through Friday night. Our next cold front arrives early Saturday morning, dropping highs into the middle 70s. As cooler drier air moves into our area, pleasant conditions will settle in— just in time for all those weekend plans. Plus, we turn the clocks back this weekend, so enjoy the extra hour of "weekend" as we say goodbye to Daylight Saving Time.

Have a great day!

