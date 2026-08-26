Mid-week heat brings triple digit daytime highs for most of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

"Feels like" temperatures in the triple digits

Heat Advisory in place from Noon - 7 PM

Breeze from the south-southeast gusting to 25mph this afternoon

Mid Week Heat and Record Challenging Temperatures

Today we're still dealing with that stubborn ridge of high pressure parked over the American southwest. This will lead to plenty of sunshine today and dry conditions persisting. We could still see one or two "sneaker" showers coming in from the northeast barely clipping areas like northern Bee county before falling apart, but even if they do I wouldn't count on much rainfall from them. Overall we'll be dealing more with the heat from this system with daytime highs into the upper 90s and triple digits. When accounting for humidity in the atmosphere we get even warmer out there leading to the issuance of a heat advisory from 12-7PM this afternoon.

Low Rain Chances Moving Forward

Like we talked about the high pressure ridge is keeping rain chances low for the entire seven day forecast currently. However by Friday there are some indications that the ridge slightly weakens on the eastern side which could allow for a little more upper level energy to swing our way. Overall it will be a brief opportunity for a few more showers, but in terms of drought busting or meaningful rainfall it's likely to still leave most of us wanting more.

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!