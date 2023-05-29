Memorial Day: sunshine and scattered t-showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

On this Memorial Day Monday, the morning is off to a tranquil state. Temperatures are about average this morning, starting in the upper 60s inland to the mid to upper 70s along the coast. Despite a muggy morning,visibility is not a problem for drivers.

Most of this morning will be a mix of sun and clouds for the bulk of our area. Showers forming along the coast by late morning will slowly move inland throughout the afternoon. While showers and storms will be scattered across the area, heavy downpours can be expected at times. Don't dismiss today as a washout, but do remember the saying, "When it rains, it pours." Rain should taper off by the evening hours, making for a beautiful sunset.

Showers will return for some early Tuesday morning but expect less rain as compared to Monday.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday as we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice!