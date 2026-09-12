Major to extreme heat risk this weekend while we approach record high temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Near-record high temperatures

Major to Extreme heat risk this weekend

'Feels-like' temps near 110+ area wide

A few sea breeze showers possible

Sizzling Saturday & Sunday

As high pressure holds a tight grip on our weather pattern, rain chances will be very limited this weekend! A few pop-up showers are still possible along the sea-breeze, but most neighborhoods won't see the rain. Major to extreme heat risk is our primary concern this weekend in the Coastal Bend With less cloud cover and daytime heating, we will be pushing record high temperatures for this time of year. For Saturday, the current record is 100 degrees, and we could match or break that record high temperature today. The added humidity will only make conditions more uncomfortable outdoors. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 6PM on Saturday, and more will likely be issued over the coming days as heat indices will reach 110ºF-114ºF. With this kind of heat, you need to be practicing heat safety this weekend. Be sure to look before you lock, take frequent breaks in air-conditioned areas, and drink plenty of water.

The Drought Situation

This week's drought monitor shows the drought is worsening across South Texas. The latest drought monitor update brings extreme (level 3 out of 4) drought back into the Coastal Bend in some spots. This is not surprising since we've seen very little rainfall. Little rain is in the forecast through Tuesday, but a plume of Gulf moisture will help bring more isolated to widely scattered rain chances for the Coastal Bend starting on Wednesday.



In The Tropics

We've reached the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and all is quiet across The Tropics! Since there have not been any Hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin so far, we surpassed the previous record for the latest first hurricane to form, that being both Hurricanes Gustav (2002) and Humberto (2013), which developed on September 11th. As the Pacific Basin remains very active, an unusually quiet Atlantic Basin is appreciated!

Have a great rest of your weekend, Coastal Bend!