Major heat risk this weekend as temps approach 100 degrees across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Good Morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mostly sunny skies with high temps in the middle to upper 90s

Summertime heat sticks around to close the month of July, watching for possible rain chances on Sunday

Nueces River at Three Rivers in moderate flood stage as of Thursday morning

Toasty Temps on Thursday

High pressure continues to control our weather pattern here in the Coastal Bend. Similar to yesterday, air temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 90s, with some inland neighborhoods flirting with triple-digit temps. Winds today will be blowing out of the SSE at 15-25mph at times, which will help give us some relief from the heat, especially if you are close to the water. Feels like temperatures today will peak in the upper 100s to low 110s by the early afternoon hours across the region. For Thursday, a majority of the Coastal Bend is under a moderate to major heat risk, and that major heat risk will expand to most of the viewing area come Saturday. While the National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory for the area today, it will certainly still be hot and humid, so make sure to be taking breaks in air-conditioned areas and staying hydrated.

KRIS 6 Weather

Headed into the weekend, temperatures will push near 100 degrees in Corpus Christi, and with the added humidity, heat advisories will likely be issued this weekend. On Saturday into Sunday, a weak cold front will advance towards central Texas and could give us some isolated showers on Sunday if its able to hold together. If we do see some shower activity out of this, rainfall totals would range from a trace to a small fraction of an inch.

River Flooding and Lake Levels Update

Overnight, the Nueces River in Three Rivers has reached the moderate flood stage and is sitting at just over 30 feet this morning. The forecast has the river climbing to major flood stage later today into Friday, and cresting just shy of 40 feet by the weekend. Water levels in Tilden and Cotulla continue to retreat as a portion of this water traverses into Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi. Residents near the Nueces River in Three Rivers should be prepared for flooded roads and feet of water in some subdivisions.

KRIS 6 Weather

In today's lake level uupdate, Lake Corpus Christi is starting to see an increase in reservoir capacity and is sitting at 33.0% capacity today. Since last week, Choke Canyon's has seen a 13.4% increase from 11.5% to 24.9%! Overall, lots of good progress is being made in the watershed, and these numbers will continue to rise as floodwaters travel our reservoirs along the Nueces River.

KRIS 6 Weather

KRIS 6 Weather

I hope you have a great Thursday, Coastal Bend!