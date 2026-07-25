Major heat dome builds over the Desert Southwest: no break from the heat and humidity here

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Saturday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy this weekend

No significant rainfall expected

'Feels like' temps in the triple digits, heat advisories may be issued next week

Monitoring river flooding

Corpus Christi Hooks Gameday Forecast

If you're headed out to Whataburger Field tonight, you can expect some warm but pleasant weather for an evening at the ballpark. By first pitch, temps will remain in the upper 80s cooling off into the low to mid 80s on the drive home. Rain chances are slim to none; we will be staying dry the next couple of days. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15mph, which may provide some relief from the heat.

KRIS 6 Weather

River Flooding

Choke Canyon is rising following significant flooding in the Texas Hill Country last week. The Nueces and Frio rivers have been experiencing major flooding over the past few days. As the flood wave continues downstream, the Nueces River near Tilden is expected to crest at 22.7 feet; the river forecast downstream near Three Rivers estimates the crest around 36 feet, next Wednesday. Now is the time to plan ahead for major flooding on the way, move any livestock to higher ground, and prepare for feet of water up to your home if you live in Three Rivers near the Nueces River.

Good Progress in our Reservoirs

In the watershed, overall combined capacity has improved drastically over the last week. Choke Canyon alone has seen over a 12% increase in reservoir capacity in the past 7 days. On Friday we officially surpassed 20% combined capacity. The last time combined capacity was greater than 20% was back on December 10th, 2024. Water levels at the Frio River in Tilden, and Nueces River in Cotulla have begun to recede, but these neighborhoods are still experiencing flood conditions.

Summertime by the Sea

A large heat dome building over the plains and desert southwest is bringing very hot and above-average temperatures to millions of Americans. Other parts of the Lone Star State will be well into the triple digits, but here it will still be in the middle to upper 90s for most of us in the Coastal Bend. Some inland neighborhoods will be able to reach air temperatures of 100 degrees.

The thermometer may not read 100 degrees for you, but it will still feel like the triple digits to your body, as the humidity will make it harder for your body to cool off and sweat with plenty of water in the air already. The UV will remain in the extreme range, and it will only take a matter of minutes for your skin to sunburn, so make sure to be reapplying sunscreen (SPF 30+) this weekend! With high pressure overhead, our only rain chances will come along the sea breeze. Still, no significant rainfall is expected until early August.

Have a great rest of your weekend!