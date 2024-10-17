LOOK UP: Tonight's busy night sky will put on a show for Coastal Bend stargazers

Super Hunter Moon

If you have scrolled through the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers facebook group, you've seen photos of October's full moon, known as the 'Hunter Moon'. This is not the 'Harvest Moon' (the full moon closest to the Fall Equinox), as the was September's full moon. It's the third of four consecutive super moons of the year and the brightest. While it was at it's peak fullness Thursday morning, It will still appear full in the night sky tonight into Friday morning. The next full moon will be November 15.

Comets

We first told you about the C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) comet on October 1. Time is running out to catch A3, but you can also catch another new comet Comet C/2024 A1 (ATLAS)

though don't get your hopes up... it may not survive its celestial trek.

Meteor Shower

Orionids meteor shower (meteors originating from the Orion constellation) will peak tonight through the weekend.

These features might be tough to see with the bright full moon, but you may have luck at the moon is near the horizon near dawn and dusk.