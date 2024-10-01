Look up! A new comet is visible in the Coastal Bend sky

What's that in the sky?

Coastal Bend Weather Watchers have shared photos of a new comet as seen from the Corpus Christi Bayfront. The comet, known as C/2023 A3 or Tsuchinshan–ATLAS, is actually new. It's also one of the most anticipated views in the night sky this year for stargazers. The comet is dubbed Tsuchinshan–ATLAS for the two observatories that discovered the 'cosmic snowball' early last year.

Comets are 'snowballs' of frozen gas, rock, and dust that orbit the sun. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), there are many more like it. NASA says there are 'likely billions of comets orbiting our Sun in the Kuiper Belt and even more distant Oort Cloud". The Tsuchinshan–ATLAS comet originated from the Oort Cloud and is at perihelion, or at a point closest to the sun in its orbit.

Want to catch a glimpse? You have to act fast, or wait until mid-October.

Your neighbors in the KRIS 6 News Coastal Bend Weather Watchers group have shared photos of C/2023 A3 from the Bayfront. You'll have a few more chances to spot the comet in the early morning sky, looking east. You'll want a clear view of the horizon, so the coast or the Bayfront are good options!

EarthSky.org offer this advice: "start looking when the sky is still dark, but close to dawn, or 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise." You can see the comet with the naked eye, though binoculars may help. You can even snap the view with your smartphone! (Share it with us if you do!)

Around October 4, the Tsuchinshan–ATLAS comet will disappear from view as it continues along its orbit near the sun and pivots back across the sky. That means once it's visible again in mid-October, you have to view it from the west at sunset! This is assuming the comet doesn't break up before it has a chance to come back around. It's expected to be visible again at dusk on October 13 or 14.