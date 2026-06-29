LOOK UP! Saharan Dust brings hazy skies and lower air quality into the beginning of the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday! Here's what you can expect heading into the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat dome persists over the Southeastern US and will expand to other parts of the country

Saharan Dust has arrived in the Coastal Bend

Reduced air quality, sensitive groups should limit time outdoors

June's full 'Strawberry Moon' appears on Monday night

Saharan Dust Weather Update (6/28/26)

Saharan Dust

Late Sunday into Monday morning, a thick plume of Saharan Dust will traverse the Gulf and make its way into the Coastal Bend. The dust is impacting air quality here in the Coastal Bend, which may cause some respiratory issues for more sensitive groups. It's best to limit time outdoors if you have lung or heart conditions. During the daytime, you may notice more "milky" and hazy skies as a result. The latest sunset of the year (8:29 p.m. from June 26 - July 8) might appear extra rosy and vibrant.

KRIS 6 Weather

Hot and humid weather ahead

The forecast is expected to stay fairly consistent over the next few days. Currently, we are caught in a drier weather pattern as an area of high pressure remains over our heads, so expect little to no rain to start the month of July next week. With reduced rain chances, expect the heat and humidity to last throughout the week for the Coastal Bend. Monday morning, you'll be waking up to warm and toasty conditions with temperatures already in the low to mid 80s, but by midday, it will feel like the low to mid 100s to your body.

KRIS 6 Weather

Strawberry Moon

June's full moon called the 'Strawberry Moon' is the first full moon to occur after the summer solstice each year! When the Strawberry Moon comes around, it typically means that wild strawberries are ripe and ready to be picked. It is expected to rise around 6:56 PM CST on Monday June 29th, so you'll want to look up and keep your eyes on the sky over the next few days as the moon becomes more full.

KRIS 6 Weather

Tropics

Your neighborhood weather experts are watching an area of potential tropical development in the Atlantic. An area of low pressure might be able to spin up off the coast of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas from the remnants of a cold front. Since this area of development was first flagged by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Saturday, development odds have been bumped up in the next two days to a 10% chance, and decreased to 10% chance of development over the next week. The good news is that this poses no threat to the Coastal Bend or Texas.

KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great rest of your weekend!