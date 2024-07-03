Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Less hazy, humid, and hot forecast ahead of Independence Day

'Feels like' temps will near 110ºF
Stefanie's WX 7-3-24
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jul 03, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! We're looking at a great Independence Day forecast! For the latest on Beryl, check out our Hurricane Blog.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot and hot!
  • Holiday plans? SPF 30+ and bug spray
  • Watching the tropics! Prepared, not scared!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, less hazy, hot

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gust to 25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less hazy

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019