Less hazy, humid, and hot forecast ahead of Independence Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! We're looking at a great Independence Day forecast! For the latest on Beryl, check out our Hurricane Blog.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and hot!
- Holiday plans? SPF 30+ and bug spray
- Watching the tropics! Prepared, not scared!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, less hazy, hot
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gust to 25 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, less hazy
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!