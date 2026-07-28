Late-July heat is on the rise across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot, sunny, and breezy

Heat Advisory: Tuesday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Flood Warning along the Nueces River

Late July heat

Temperatures are on the rise this week at high pressure parks over Texas. This weather pattern is often referred to as a 'heat dome' because it causes hot weather and little opportunity for rainfall. I'm not counting on any significant rainfall this week, but the breeze helps! Breezy afternoons are in the forecast as the Coastal Bend remains on the periphery of this heat dome. The south-southeast wind will keep the heat oppressive; at time a more southerly breeze will push temps higher, a more easterly wind will keep conditions muggy and suffocating. A Heat Advisory is on deck for Tuesday, beginning at noon until 7 p.m. Stay cool out there! Limit time outdoors if possible.

KRIS 6 Weather River flood warnings and Heat Advisories will be in effect on Tuesday. Hot conditions could enhance evaporation, affecting the overall outcome at Lake Corpus Christi.

River Flooding

The Nueces River between Cotulla and Threee Rivers is under a river Flood Warning until further notice. The river has crested and will fall below flood stage at Cotulla by morning. Downstream, near Tilden the river is currently cresting at about 23 feet. Over the next couple of days, we'll be watching the gauge at Three Rivers. The river has begun to climb, but will not crest for several more days. The river is forecast to crest on Saturday near 40 feet at major flood stage.





Thankfully, the Nueces River flooding downstream should not be as problematic as it was for Cotulla. This particular stretch of the Nueces River is notorious for significant water loss to infiltration. Because soils are dry and sandy, much of the water in the flood plain should be absorbed, recharging the alluvial aquifer. In addition, the hot weather we're expecting all week will enhance evaporation along the river. There are many unknown factors, making it difficult to make a realistic estimate of how much Lake Corpus Christi will respond. We'll keep an eye on it! Inflows at Choke Canyon have slowed over the past 36 hours. Still, the reservoir has responded to an encouraging 24.3 percent as of Monday evening. This 16 percent increase at Choke Canyon Reservoir reflects more than 100,000 acre-feet of water!



Have a wonderful week!