CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day Weekend Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



An uptick in showers and storms across the Coastal Bend this weekend

'Feels-like' temps 105-110 degrees

Extra cloud cover could knock down our high temps a few degrees

Labor Day Weekend Heat

The holiday weekend is bringing increased rain chances to the Coastal Bend. Leftover moisture from Edouard and a little help from the mid-levels of our atmosphere is helping more storms to develop. This afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms were able to develop out towards the west in Jim Hogg, Brooks, and Duval counties. There were also some "chispas" up towards Live Oak and Bee Counties this evening, but for the Corpus Christi metro, there was no rain to disrupt any Friday evening plans.

Gloomy Saturday

For the long weekend, Saturday will give us mostly overcast conditions throughout the day, which might help to keep our temperatures a little bit closer to the average for this time of year, which is 93 degrees. High temperatures tomorrow will cap off in the middle to upper 90s across the area, as clouds, along with some rain cooled air limit temperatures from climbing much higher. Saturday morning, a few showers could develop closer to the coast, but likely to the North of the Rockport area. Then during the afternoon, a few more isolated showers will emerge during the afternoon time, but they will be hit or miss in nature.

Labor Day Weekend kicks off with more clouds and storms in the forecast

Soggy Sunday

Sunday will likely be our wettest day of the holiday weekend, with much more scattered coverage of both showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. For Sunday morning, heavy downpours could set up over Aransas and Refugio counties, creating less-than-ideal conditions for the beach or on the water. Stormier weather persists periodically throughout Sunday, with many Coastal Bend communities likely seeing some rain. While it won't be a complete washout, this rain could disrupt your weekend plans on Sunday, so be sure to keep checking the radar throughout the day. Next week brings a few more opportunities to see some rain through Thursday, but beyond then, fewer showers are expected.

Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!