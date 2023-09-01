Labor Day Weekend forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

September is here, and so it is slightly cooler weather. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90s today. With less humidity, 'feels like' temps will rise to the low 100s, and overall, the holiday weekend will feel more comfortable. Expect an east wind of 10-15 mph.

This weekend, low humidity and abundant sunshine will make great weather for any plans. Just be mindful that low humidity increases our fire danger risk. If you plan to grill out this weekend, having a fire extinguisher nearby is a good idea. Humidity returns next week.

Have a safe and wonderful Labor Day weekend!