June ends with a hazy and muggy weather pattern locked in place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressively humid this week

Lots of Saharan Dust in the air

Check out the Strawberry Moon tonight

Quiet across the Atlantic Basin

Muggy conditions continue

Warm mornings and muggy afternoons won't end with the month of June. Expect overnight temps to stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The afternoons will continue to sit near-average with highs reaching the lower 90s. While that doesn't sound too bad, our old friend humidity is present and plentiful. Expect 'feels like' temps to range from the upper 80s by morning and low 100s by afternoon. Please be sure to stay hydrated.

Rainfall unlikely for while

Saharan dust is here— and there's a whole lot of it! High pressure 'upstairs' in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will keep it in our forecast for a few days. With breezy conditions mixing up the air, this dust will be more of a problem. You may notice your allergies are more bothersome or maybe that lung condition is acting up this week: it's the dust. Limiting time outdoors should help. With hazy skies, expected a milky look to the skies and rosy sunrise/sunsets.