July wraps up with more summertime heat and ongoing flooding along the Nueces River

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Good Morning and Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s across the Coastal Bend

Watching for isolated rain chances on Sunday for inland communities

Nueces River at Three Rivers forecast to crest at 39.2 feet today

Weekend Preview

For your Friday, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s here in Corpus Christi while many Coastal Plains neighborhoods will see air temperatures at or above 100 degrees. While there is no heat advisory in effect for today, heat advisories will likely be issued over the next few days as temperatures reach around 100 degrees area-wide this weekend, which will actually feel more like 110+ when accounting for the humidity. Winds today will be blowing out of the SSE at 15-25mph at times, which will help give us some relief from the heat, especially if you are close to the water. This weekend, you may notice the winds shifting to an ESE breeze, which will help supplement us with more moisture to enhance our isolated rain chances on Sunday.

KRIS 6 Weather

On Saturday, a majority of the area will be under a major heat risk, so be sure to practice heat safety and spend time in air-conditioned areas. A weak cold front is approaching Central Texas, which is bringing showers and storms to the Lone Star State this weekend. Here in the Coastal Bend, this front could serve as a mechanism for storm growth, and with the rich Gulf moisture acting as the "fuel in the tank," we could get some inland afternoon showers on Sunday. This rain is not expected to bring significant rainfall, a reasonable estimate is anywhere from a trace to a tiny fraction of an inch, but it's certainly better than no rain, so we'll take our small victories where we can get them.

KRIS 6 Weather

River Flooding and Lake Levels Update

The Nueces River at Three Rivers has now hit the major flood stage and is sitting near 38 feet. Water levels in Tilden and Cotulla continue to retreat as a portion of this water traverses into Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi. In Three Rivers many roads will likely be flooded, but the bulk of the floodwaters will be right outside of town. However, subdivisions near George West on the Northeast side of town should prepare for a few feet of water in their neighborhood.

KRIS 6 Weather

In today's lake level update, both Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon are seeing an increase in reservoir capacity. Choke Canyon did not change from yesterday's 24.9% capacity, but Lake Corpus Christi is up to 35.6% today. Looking ahead, overall combined capacity will continue to rise over the coming days as this water continues to trickle into Lake Corpus Christi.

KRIS 6 Weather

KRIS 6 Weather

Enjoy your Friday, Coastal Bend!