July heat is here and better rain chances aren't far behind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot and humid

Pattern changes by late week

Tracking tropical moisture, better rain chances

July heat is here

It's hot and humid as one might expect it to be during a South Texas Summer. Temps have been a few degrees warmer than usual over the past few days, but Monday's afternoon high temperature was right on the mark (93ºF). Morning low temps remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 90s, with 'feels like' temps ranging from 105-110ºF. Please be sure to stay hydrated as the warmer morninings will extend the amount of time our bodies perceive triple-digit heat.

Better rain chacnes on the way

Stubborn high pressure 'upstairs' in the upper-levels of the atmosphere remains in the forecast— for now. Ample humidity and early daytime heating have made for sea breeeze showers that are brief, but produce a good sip of rain. Today Premont was the winner! While spotty showers are all we'll see for most of the week, a change in the weather pattern arrives by late week. I'm tracking not only a change in the upper-level pattern, but a batch of deep tropical moisture that could bring heavy rainfall to the Coastal Bend with more widely scattered showers this weekend. Stay tuned!