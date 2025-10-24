It's not much, but measurable rainfall is expected this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Rain returns Friday

Most rainfall expected Saturday

Cool temps next week!

Muggy conditions are expected overnight, and it's something to celebrate. This 'air-you-can-wear' will be the moisture needed to bring measurable rainfall to the Coastal Bend and our watershed. The best rainfall is expected just ahead of our next cold front. A few showers can be expected Friday afternoon as sultry high temps reach the low 90s. Most of the rain will fall on Saturday. Don't cancel your plans just yet, but it might be a good idea to move the afternoon fun indoors. The timing for showers and storms on Saturday will be from midday to early evening. As of now, most of the Coastal Bend should expect rain, with the highest accumulations in our northern neighborhoods. This is our best opportunity for meaningful October rainfall not only across our neighborhoods, but also across our watershed. We really need the rain — 2025 will easily be a "Top 20" rank for driest years in Corpus Christi.

HELLO FALL?

A second cold front will arrive late Tuesday, bringing cooler temps — just in time for Halloween! Expect slightly cooler than average temps: morning in the upper 50s, afternoons in the upper 70s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, PM t-showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Isolated t-showers, breezy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

