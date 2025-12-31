It's New Years Eve! We'll be cool and clear as we bring in the new year tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy New Years Eve Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High pressure overhead leads to plenty of sunshine and upper 60s today
- We'll be dropping through the 50s around midnight with clear skies if you'll be celebrating tonight
- Rain chances are minimal through the next seven days for now
Temperatures are still cool today in the upper 60s with upper 70s expected for the first day of the new year tomorrow. If you'll be out around midnight we'll see temps falling through the 50s and feeling like the 40s so make sure to bundle up! Rain wise we're staying dry through the next seven days unfortunately. As we go into the weekend you can expect plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today (New Years Eve): Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 68F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight (Happy New Year!): Mostly Clear
Temperature: 46F
Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday (New Years Day): Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 77F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great New Years Eve Coastal Bend!