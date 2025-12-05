It's Friday! We'll see drizzly conditions before the sun comes back out tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday!

We still have the overcast skies with light rain and drizzle for Friday

Sunshine comes back out tomorrow especially into the afternoon hours

Our next cold front is anticipated Sunday cooling things off to start next week

We're still in this frontal overrunning pattern today leading to plenty of cloud cover overhead and light rain showers working into the region. Temperatures will still be chilly today in the 50s for daytime highs before the weekend warms back up pushing into the low 70s by tomorrow. Sunshine luckily also makes its return and as we head into Sunday we'll see the upper 70s once again! Our next cold front is anticipated to work in Sunday as well so things cool back down for Monday, but it will be brief as we see the upper 70s return once again by next Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 56F

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 52F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 71F

Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph

