It's Friday! After a chilly start, we're heading towards the 70s this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wall to wall sunshine gets us to the ~80F mark this afternoon

Sunny and warm conditions continue into the weekend

Next slight rain chance moves in by Tuesday of next week

As we're closing out the first week of February we're seeing some cool mornings in the 40s with some nice and warm afternoons thanks to sunny skies overhead. This pattern will continue into today and the weekend as the daytime highs flirts with ~80F each day and we see plenty of sunshine overhead. Hopefully you're able to enjoy some of the nice weather this weekend! As we head into the second week of February we'll start to see another rain chance work in by the Tuesday time frame thanks to some upper level support, but many questions remain about the systems positioning and strength as it makes it here. Although either way, into next week we'll likely hold on to the 80s for the majority of the daytime highs.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 80F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Temperature: 48F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 80F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!