It's a freezing start to Monday morning with some better temps this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Freeze and Extreme Cold Warnings in effect through noon

Sunny skies and 40s this afternoon

Another freeze is on the way tonight

Starting off our Monday morning we're even colder with temperatures falling into the mid and lower 20s out there. Our winds are still holding on around 10-20mph making feels-like temperatures drop as low as the teens as of 5am, so make sure to bundle up heading out the door! Into tonight we'll expect one more freeze on the way for all of our neighborhoods, but by Wednesday into Thursday luckily we'll be on a warmer trend in the mid 60s for daytime highs. By that point we're already tracking our next cold front for Friday which will make for another cool weekend, but currently it doesn't look like that one will bring as much precipitation to worry about.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and Cold

Temperature: 45F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear



Temperature: 28F

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 55F

Winds: N 10-15 mph

I hope you have a great start to your week and stay warm out there!