Increasing clouds and humidity today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Wednesday morning!

Today is likely the last day of sunshine for the next several days. As southeasterly winds pick up today, the added moisture will lead to more clouds and humidity by this afternoon. Temperatures will be above average today with most reaching highs in the low 80s. Tonight, conditions will be breezy, muggy, and mild with a few isolated showers ahead of Thursday's weather maker.

The Thanksgiving forecast becomes a bit gloomy on Thursday as our next cold front moves across the Coastal Bend. Ahead of the front, showers and storms will make for a dreary start to the holiday. The boundary itself will pass through our northeastern counties throughout the morning and through Corpus Christi by early afternoon. Temperatures look to grace the middle 70s, and plummet after the front passes. Expect the clouds and a few showers to linger into Friday and the beginning of Saturday, along with chilly temperatures throughout the weekend.

If you are traveling for the holiday, give yourself extra time on and be safe!