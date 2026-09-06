CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day Weekend Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



On and off showers and storms this weekend, but coverage is fairly limited

'Feels-like' temps 105-110 degrees

Some cloud cover could knock down our high temps closer to normal

Labor Day Weekend Heat

For the rest of Saturday, a few pop-up storms will linger mostly inland, but the rain will fizzle out this evening. With a little bit more clouds across our skyline this weekend, our daytime high temperatures could be brought down by a couple of degrees closer to normal for this time of year, which is around 93 degrees. 'Feels-like' temps remain between 105-110, and we could be facing more heat advisories this week with this hot and muggy weather pattern on lock.

Sunday Showers

During the afternoon hours on Sunday, we could see more storms than we did on Saturday. For Sunday morning, showers could set up along the coast around noon, creating less-than-ideal conditions for the beach or on the water. Some showers and thunderstorms will march inland during the afternoon hours in some neighborhoods, but it won't be a total washout for the Coastal Bend. Some of these showers might disrupt some holiday plans, but the rain won't likely be as widespread as previous forecasts suggested. Although this rain won't be drought busting, anything mother nature offers us is helpful. Be sure to keep an eye on the radar throughout the day; if you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Improving weather conditions for the holiday weekend, but a few storms are still possible

The week ahead

After Sunday, we will return to a very similar weather pattern that we've been caught in through the month of August, with a little rain developing along the sea-breeze, but most neighborhoods won't see rain. However, better shower and thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday as we'll have more support from the mid-levels of the atmosphere to help storms develop.

Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!