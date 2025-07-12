THE TROPICS: Three storms in, how impactful has Hurricane Season really been?

Hurricane Season so far...

Since the season started on June 1, there have been three short-lived storms: Andrea, Barry, and Chantal.

Andrea

The first storm of the 2025 season is the latest 'A' storm in more than a decade. Forming on June 24, it was the latest forming 'A' storm since Arthur in 2014 (which formed on July 1). On average, the first storm of the season usually starts around June 20, putting this year's initial storm a bit behind the climate average (1991-2020).

Andrea was a 'fish storm' in that it existed briefly in the northern Atlantic, far away from land, and only impacted marine and aviation traffic over the area.

Barry

The second storm of the season was named on June 29 in the Bay of Campeche. On average, the second storm of the season usually starts around July 17, putting this year's initial storm well ahead of the climate average (1991-2020).

Barry was also short-lived, but its impact is long-lasting. Tropical Storm Barry made landfall as a weaker Tropical Depression near Tampico, Tamaulipas on the Gulf coast of Mexico. Barry was dangerous, even in its short existence. From its early formation near the Yucatán Peninsula to its dissipation over the mountainous region of northern Mexico, the storm caused devastating flooding and landslides across Mexico.

The Remnants of Barry provided beneficial rainfall for the Coastal Bend, but was the source of rich tropical moisture that contributed to the 2025 Texas Hill Country Flood on July 4.

Chantal

The latest and strongest storm to date formed on the evening of July 4 (12z July 5). Chantal, like Barry churned excessive rainfall over Florida and the Southeast U.S. before it organized into a Tropical Storm. Chantal later made landfall early on July 6 near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina. The storm caused damaging floods across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia.

The impact so far...

Andrea and Barry were both Tropical Storms for less than a day each and combined , about 24 hours total. Between the three storms, Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) for the season is just 1.5, about half of what is typical this far into the season. In fact, June alone averages an ACE of more than 2.0 (1991-2020 climatology). You can look at ACE records here. This is leading some experts to think this Hurricane Season won't measure up to some of the most active on record. But despite the slow start, it's always crucial to be prepared and have a plan in place. Keep in mind, despite these weak statistical measures, the season has been both deadly and costly in damages.

What's ahead?

While no 'tropical trouble' is expected in the next 7 days, Long-range models suggest that may not be the case for long.

KRIS 6 Weather Tropical Outlook July 11 at 11pm, no development is expected over the next 7 days

Potential long-range guidance as of July 11 suggests a low probability of tropical development over the Gulf between July 19 - 25, 2025. This isn't something to worry about right now, but a signal that we should keep an eye on this area and any plans nearby over the next two weeks.

KRIS 6 Weather Potential Long-Range Tropical Development as of July 11th— low probability of tropical development over The Gulf between July 19 - 25, 2025.

ACE is an index that combines the numbers of systems, how long they existed and how intense they became. It is calculated by squaring the maximum sustained surface wind in the system every six hours that the cyclone is a Named Storm and summing it up for the season. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

