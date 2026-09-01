Edouard forms as the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season nears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Gulf. The fifth tropical storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed on Monday evening.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Tropical Storm Edouard forms in the Gulf.

EDOUARD'S BRIEF TIMELINE

After monitoring a disorganized group of thunderstorms over the weekend, Hurricane Hunter Reconnaissance aircraft were sent to investigate the disturbance early Monday morning. The data collected led the National Hurricane Center to initiate advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five at the 10 a.m. CDT advisory, later upgrading the system to Tropical Depression Five by the 1 p.m. CDT advisory. The storm quickly organized throughout the afternoon and became Tropical Storm Edouard at the 7 p.m. CDT advisory.

FORECAST TRACK AND IMPACTS

Tropical Storm Edouard is forecast to intensify overnight and move ashore at the Louisiana/Texas border early Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rainfall is expected near the Houston Metro area. While scattered tropical downpours are possible in the Victoria Crossroads, that is less likely for the Coastal Bend. At most, a quick shower or two may brush our northern neighborhoods. The more likely impact to the Coastal Bend from Edouard will be hotter temperatures. Dry air will move southward along the western side of the storm, toward the Coastal Bend. This will make rainfall unlikely as most cloud coverage evaporates. It will also allow temperatures to soar under clear skies and lower humidity.



TROPICAL PEAK AHEAD

Another area to watch is near the Bahamas. The remnants of Dolly could try to reform over the next couple of days.

It's typical to see more activity across the Atlantic Basin this time of year. We are approaching the statistical peak of Hurricane Season (September 10). Three of the five named storms this season have formed in the Gulf. It's always a good idea to make sure you're prepared for any tropical trouble!