Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 WeatherHurricane CenterHot Topics in the Tropics

Actions

Colorado State University makes first predictions for 2026 Hurricane Season

La Niña is officially over
gale-force-desolation-seaside-promenade-grip-storm.jpg
File photo
Mid-shot of a coastal promenade during a hurricane, strong winds battering palm trees and street signs, ocean waves encroaching onto the walkway, residents and visitors seeking shelter, emotive and dynamic, realistic style, high detail --ar 3:2 --style raw --v 6 Job ID: 11a76bb6-fd6e-4f1a-a4d5-efe4da01dd6e
gale-force-desolation-seaside-promenade-grip-storm.jpg
National Tropical Weather Conference
Posted
and last updated

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Are you ready for Hurricane Season! With just under 60 days until the official start, experts at Colorado State University (CSU) are already making predictions for the upcoming season.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach presented CSU’s initial forecast at the 2026 National Tropical Weather Conference on South Padre Island. CSU has issued an average outlook for 2026 in its April hurricane outlook.

CSU Prediction at NTWC 2026
CSU Prediction at NTWC 2026

The forecast calls for 13 named storms. Of those, six will be hurricanes, two of those being major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

Dr. Klotzbach said the near-average numbers are a result of the transition from La Niña to El Niño during the late-summer months. As of April 9, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says La Niña is officially over! As the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) enters a neutral phase, the transition has begun!

National Tropical Weather Conference

La Niña tends to favor hurricane development; El Niño tends to suppress hurricane development. La Niña results in less wind shear across the Atlantic Basin— something that shreds hurricanes apart. As El Niño takes shape, wind shear tends to increase, making it more difficult for storms to develop.

This university will issue the next seasonal forecast in June.

Hurricane Readiness Resources

Download the Storm Shield app Sign up for ReverseAlert Corpus Christi Evacuation Routes National Weather Service Hurricane Guide 2023 Coastal Bend Storm Surge Maps Storm Surge Hazard Maps FEMA Flood Maps Emergency Supply Kit List National Hurricane Center